Everton make combined £97 million bid for Sigurdsson and Van Dijk
Following the sale of Romelu Lukaku, Everton have reportedly used the transfer fee received to sanction a double bid for Swansea's Sigurdsson and Southampton's Van Dijk worth £97 million.
Everton have been the most active team in this summer's transfer window. They have signed Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen, Sandro Ramirez, Henry Onyekuru, Michael Keane and most recently Wayne Rooney. Gerard Deulofeu and Romelu Lukaku have also left the club to Barcelona and Manchester United respectively.
The Toffees look far from finished are set to complete the signings of two more players in the form of Gylfi Sigurdsson and Virgil Van Dijk.
BBC reported that Everton made an improved offer of £32 million for Sigurdsson, having seen a previous bid of £25 million rejected by Swansea. They face competition from Tottenham but are expected to complete the deal.
In a more sensational report, the Liverpool Echo claimed that Everton also bid £65 million for Southampton's Virgil Van Dijk. The Dutch defender was strongly linked with Liverpool last month but the Reds ultimately dropped their interest and apologized to Southampton for illegally approaching the player.
Ronald Koeman was the one who brought Van Dijk to the Premier League during his time at Southampton and is eyeing a reunion with the defender. Van Dijk himself might be keen to work with a former Dutch defender and legend in Koeman to improve and evolve his game.
The sale of Lukaku and the imminent sale of Ross Barkley are believed to be an immense reasons behind Everton's ability to financially sanction the deal.
