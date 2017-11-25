News » Premier League news » Arsenal news
Predicted Arsenal lineup (3-4-2-1) vs Burnley, Sanchez and Ozil start
Arsenal will look to continue their winning momentum in the top-flight when they take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon.
The north London giants sealed a convincing 2-0 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur in the last outing, and they will be beaming with confidence ahead of the Clarets clash.
Formation: 3-4-2-1
Lineup:
Petr Cech has started in every league fixture for Arsenal to date, and he is likely to retain the gloves from David Ospina who featured in the midweek Europa League game.
Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal excelled with their individual performances versus Spurs, and the trio are likely to start at the heart of the defence.
Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac have been the regulars in the right and left wing-back positions since September, and the pair are certain to keep their places.
Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka have remained the preferred picks in central midfield under Arsene Wenger, and the manager is unlikely to make any changes following their extended rest in midweek.
Further forward, we could see familiar faces in Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez playing in the attacking midfield role with Alexandre Lacazette likely to lead the line unless Wenger has other thoughts.
Arsenal news
Real Madrid plan surprise raid for Arsenal attacker
Arsenal fail with 'embarrassing' offer for Karim Benzema?
Tottenham Hotspur news
Richarlison attracting Chinese Super League interest
Tottenham Hotspur could scupper Manchester United's move for Gareth Bale
Burnley news
West Ham United leading pursuit of Liverpool striker
Dyche honoured to have been linked with Everton