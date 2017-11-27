News » Premier League news » Chelsea news
Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-2-1) vs Swansea City, Fabregas and Willian start
Chelsea will look to continue their five-match unbeaten run when they host Swansea City at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night. The Blues produced a strong performance during the 1-1 draw versus Liverpool last weekend, and they could have clinched the win, had they been more clinical in front of goal.
Formation: 3-4-2-1
Lineup:
Thibaut Courtois has started all 13 games for the reigning champions this term, and he could be backed to continue this run versus the Swans.
Conte may not change his central defensive partnership with Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Gary Cahill looking solid playing together.
Victor Moses is still short of match fitness, and the Italian could stick with Davide Zappacosta for the right wing-back duties. Marcos Alonso is likely to feature once more in the opposite direction.
Conte could revert to the preferred 3-4-2-1 formation from the 3-5-2 played at Liverpool, and this could potentially see Tiemoue Bakayoko and Danny Drinkwater benched.
Should this be the case, Cesc Fabregas could feature alongside N'Golo Kante at the heart of the midfield thus allowing an additional attacker in the ranks.
Willian has been in fine form for Chelsea in the last two matches against Qarabag and Liverpool, and he could earn his first start in a while on the right wing.
Other than this, we could see Eden Hazard take up his regular right-wing role with Alvaro Morata certain to lead the Blues backline.
