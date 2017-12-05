Predicted Arsenal lineup (3-4-2-1) vs BATE Borisov, Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud start

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is likely to ring in the changes when they host BATE Borisov in the final Europa League group game. The Gunners are already through to the last-32 of the competition, and the manager will be expected to play a second-string side as he has done for most of the initial phase.





Formation: 3-4-2-1



Lineup:



David Ospina has been the Gunners' backup shot-stopper and he is likely to don the gloves for Thursday's European outing. Likewise, Mathieu Debuchy, Rob Holding and Per Mertesacker could feature in the central defensive department, which was a huge letdown in the weekend defeat to Manchester United.



Calum Chambers and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are likely to take up the right wing-back and left wing-back spots respectively, and we could potentially see Reiss Nelson playing further forward in a natural position.



Mohamed Elneny could partner Jack Wilshere in central midfield with Theo Walcott and the aforementioned Nelson potential candidates to feature behind the centre-forward position, which is more likely to be occupied by Olivier Giroud.



Prediction:



Wenger will no doubt expect a strong response after the disappointing defeat against United, and the second-string side should have sufficient quality to score a few goals against BATE.



Arsenal 2-0 BATE Borisov









