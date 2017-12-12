News » Premier League news » Chelsea news
Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-3) vs Huddersfield Town, Pedro and Willian start
Chelsea will look to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they travel to west Yorkshire to take on Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.
Antonio Conte's side suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat at West Ham United last weekend, and it was their second such loss to a lower-half opposition after they were humbled by Crystal Palace earlier in October.
Formation: 3-4-3
Lineup:
Thibaut Courtois had a relatively quiet game versus West Ham United barring the goal he conceded. The Belgian is in line to start his 17th straight league game of the campaign.
Conte has already stressed that his players are suffering from fatigue, and we could see a couple of changes in the backline, which has conceded in the last two matches.
Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are more likely to keep their places, but Antonio Rudiger could enter the fray in place of skipper Gary Cahill.
Victor Moses came on a second-half substitute in the derby defeat, and he should be afresh to start at right wing-back with Marco Alonso in the opposite direction.
Tiemoue Bakayoko has evidently struggled to settle with the Blues, and Conte could opt to play Cesc Fabregas in a deeper midfield role alongside N'Golo Kante.
Alvaro Morata has been sidelined with a back issue, and the Spaniard's exit would trigger a change to the familiar 3-4-3 formation, which has brought Chelsea good success.
Pedro and Willian should return to the starting lineup on the right and left side of the attack with Eden Hazard playing centrally in a typical false nine role.
Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-3): Courtois, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso, Pedro, Willian, Hazard
Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-3) vs Huddersfield Town, Pedro and Willian start
Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-3) vs Huddersfield Town, Pedro and Willian start
