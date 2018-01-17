Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-3) vs Norwich City, Batshuayi and Willian start

Chelsea will look to progress to further in the FA Cup when they host Norwich City in the third round replay on Wednesday night. The Blues have attained three successive goalless draws for the first time in their history, and Antonio Conte will want to end this streak, though he may need to rotate the squad.

Formation: 3-4-3



Lineup:



Thibaut Courtois has been ever-present in goal for the Premier League duties but he is likely to be replaced by Willy Caballero between the sticks.



In defence, David Luiz and Ethan Ampadu could return to the starting 11 to feature alongside German footballer Antonio Rudiger in a three-man backline.



At right wing-back, Conte could go with the services of Davide Zappacosta with Kenedy getting some much-needed gametime in the opposite direction.



In central midfield, Danny Drinkwater is a probable contender to start, and he could be partnered by Tiemoue Bakayoko with N'Golo Kante and Cesc Fabregas likely to be rested.



Upfront, Pedro and Willian are likely to feature either side of Michy Batshuayi, who has once again relied on the Cup competitions for regular playing time.

