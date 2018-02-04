News » Premier League news » Liverpool news
Predicted Liverpool lineup (4-3-3) vs Tottenham Hotspur, Firmino and Van Dijk start
Liverpool will seek to continue their push for Champions League when they host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this afternoon. The Red Devils have lost just one of their previous 23 outings versus Spurs at Anfield, but they will still be wary of Spurs, who possess the tools to outwit any opposition on their day.
Formation: 4-3-3
Lineup:
Loris Karius has pretty much been the first-choice goalkeeper over the past month, and he is likely to retain his position between the sticks. In defence, Virgil van Dijk will probably return to the lineup after a break in midweek, and the Dutchman could partner Dejan Lovren at the heart of the backline.
Joe Gomez and Andrew Robertson have enjoyed the vast share of first-team action in the right and left-back positions in recent months, and the pair are likely to maintain their positions versus Spurs.
In midfield, Jordan Henderson could slot into the holding role for Jurgen Klopp's side whilst Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Emre Can are likely to feature alongside the Englishman in a three-man partnership.
Upfront, the Reds will be expected to play their regulars with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane slotting into the right and left wing positions while Roberto Firmino is the definite choice to lead the line.
