Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-3) vs West Bromwich Albion, Giroud and Hazard start
Chelsea will seek to avoid a third-straight Premier League defeat when they host West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.
The Blues have a few injury concerns to deal with through the squad, but Conte will still expect to secure three points with his job potentially on the line.
Formation: 3-4-3
Lineup:
Thibaut Courtois has conceded seven goals in his previous two appearances for the Blues, but he cannot be put to blame for any of those. The Belgian is expected to start in goal.
In defence, both David Luiz and Gary Cahill may make way from the starting lineup, and we are anticipating Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger to take their places alongside Cesar Azpilicueta.
Marcos Alonso missed the previous versus Watford due to fatigue, and he is likely to return to his regular left wing-back role with Victor Moses slotting in the opposite direction.
In midfield, Cesc Fabregas is likely to get the nod after Tiemoue Bakayoko's suspension, and he will be expected to partner N'Golo Kante, who has been ever-present in the Blues' Premier League campaign.
Eden Hazard did score from his false number nine position versus Watford, but Conte is likely to switch him to the left-wing role with Pedro on the right with Olivier Giroud in line to make his maiden Blues start upfront.
