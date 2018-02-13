Predicted Liverpool lineup (4-3-3) vs Porto, Mane and Salah start

News » Premier League news » Liverpool news
Liverpool are at the Estádio do Dragão for Wednesday night's Champions League round of 16 first-leg versus Porto. The Reds are unbeaten in four matches with Porto in European competitions with two wins and two draws, and they will be hoping to avoid any defensive lapses which were exhibited versus Sevilla during the group phase.
Formation: 4-3-3
Lineup:
Loris Karius has become Jurgen Klopp's number one for the Premier League, and he is likely to retain his position ahead of Simon Mignolet between the sticks on Wednesday night.
In defence, Joe Gomez and Andrew Robertson are likely candidates to occupy the full-back positions whilst Dejan Lovren could come in to partner Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the backline.
Skipper Jordan Henderson is likely to occupy the deeper midfield role, and he could be partnered by Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum, thus leaving the likes of Oxlade-Chamberlain and Lallana on the bench.
With no Cup duties for the season, Klopp has no excuses to rest any of his key players, and the German is likely to name an unchanged frontline involving Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.
