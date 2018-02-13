News » Premier League news » Tottenham Hotspur news
Predicted Tottenham Hotspur lineup (4-3-3) vs Juventus, Kane and Wanyama start
Tottenham Hotspur will meet Juventus for the first time in a competitive fixture when they travel to Turin for the Champions League round of 16 first-leg. Spurs come off a solid 1-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League, but they are up against an outfit which have kept seven consecutive clean sheets across all competitions.
Formation: 4-3-3
Lineup:
Hugo Lloris had a relatively quiet game versus the Gunners last weekend, barring a late scare from Alexandre Lacazette who nearly found the scoresheet. The skipper is certain to start in goal.
Serge Aurier has been utilised in the Cup competitions of late, and Mauricio Pochettino could go with the additional pace of the Ivorian on the right side of the defence.
Barring this, it could be the same set of players from the north London derby with Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen occupy the central defensive positions and Ben Davies in the left-back spot.
Pochettino has gone with a two-man midfield over the past few outings, but there is a distinct possibility that he may prefer to go with three in the middle to nullify Juventus' attacking threat.
In this case, Mousa Dembele, Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama are likely to take up the midfield positions, while Heung-min Son could the player sacrificed.
Upfront, Harry Kane is certain to lead the line after netting three goals in his last two appearances, and he could be flanked either side by Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli.
