Predicted Arsenal lineup (4-3-3) vs Ostersund, Welbeck and Mkhitaryan start

Arsenal entertain Ostersund in the second-leg of the Europe League round of 32 tie. The Gunners already have a comfortable 3-0 lead from the away-leg, but Arsene Wenger is still expected to name a strong lineup to come up with another victory.

Formation: 4-3-3



Lineup



Wenger has already confirmed that David Ospina will start in goal in the Europa League outing. The Colombia is also expected to feature between the sticks in the League Cup final this weekend.



In defence, Calum Chambers and Sead Kolasinac are probable contenders to start in the right and left-back positions respectively, while Rob Holding could get a rare start alongside Shkodran Mustafi at the heart of the backline.



Ainsley Maitland-Niles looked comfortable playing in a more natural position in central midfield, and we are backing the Englishman to start alongside Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka in a three-man partnership.



Mesut Ozil has been sidelined for the game through illness, and this may see Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan feature either side of Danny Welbeck, who is expected to lead the line.





