Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-3) vs Manchester United, Willian and Hazard start
Chelsea will be aiming to secure their first away win over Manchester United since May 2013 when they face-off this weekend. The Blues come off a strong display in a 1-1 draw versus Barcelona in the Champions League, and they are now unbeaten in three games across all competitions.
Formation: 3-4-3
Lineup:
Thibaut Courtois had a relatively quiet game against Barcelona in midweek, barring the Lionel Messi goal which came off a defensive lapse. He is expected to start in goal.
In defence, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are likely to maintain their positions, and Conte may opt to replace Antonio Rudiger with skipper Gary Cahill in a three-man backline.
Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso have been the preferred picks for the right and left wing-back positions respectively, and the manager is unlikely to make any changes for the Old Trafford trip.
With Tiemoue Bakayoko still on the sidelines, Cesc Fabregas is likely to retain his position in the heart of the midfield alongside N'Golo Kante, who is crucial to intercepting play for the Capital outfit.
Willian produced one of his best performances in the Blues shirt against Barcelona, and he is likely to retain his spot on the right wing. Likewise, we are expecting Eden Hazard to start, but he may feature in his preferred left-wing position with Olivier Giroud leading the line against United.
