Predicted Arsenal lineup (4-3-2-1) vs Manchester City, Mkhitaryan and Ozil start
Arsenal entertain Manchester City for the second time in a week when they host them in the Premier League on Thursday night. The north Londoners came up with a dismal showing in the 3-0 League Cup final defeat to the Citizens on Sunday, and Arsene Wenger will demand more from his squad with their Champions League hopes on the line.
Formation: 4-3-2-1
Lineup:
Petr Cech has been the preferred pick for the goalkeeping position for the Premier League duties, and he is certain to takeover the gloves from David Ospina, who has featured in the last three games in all competitions.
In defence, Wenger is likely to switch to a four-at-the-back formation, and this may see Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi keep their places in central defence with Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac occupying the full-back positions.
In order to curb the City threat, a three-man midfield looks a possibility, and Granit Xhaka, Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey are the leading candidates to slot into the positions.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to return after being ineligible for the League Cup final, and the Armenian is likely to feature alongside Mesut Ozil in an attacking midfield role with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leading the line.
