Predicted Arsenal lineup (3-4-2-1) vs Koln, Welbeck and Wilshere start

Arsenal will look to secure the top position in their Europa League group when they face off against FC Koln at the RheinEnergieStadion on Thursday.

The German outfit are currently rooted to the bottom of the Bundesliga with no winless to date, and the Gunners can pile more misery with a win which assures them of first spot in Group H.



Formation: 3-4-2-1



Lineup:



David Ospina has recently returned to training after his groin injury, and he can be fancied to replace Matt Macey, who provided a strong performance against Red Star Belgrade last time around.



The backline could see a solitary change with Calum Chambers likely to feature alongside Mathieu Debuchy and Rob Holding in a rejigged back three.



Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles have been regulars in the wing-back spots this campaign, and Wenger could persist with the young pairing against a Koln side, which are lacking confidence.



Mohamed Elneny could move to a convenient central midfield position versus Koln, and he is likely to partner Jack Wilshere, who has promised with his limited gametime this term.



Alex Iwobi could get a start in the attacking midfield alongside Theo Walcott, who missed the north London derby last weekend through illness.



Olivier Giroud returned to training earlier this week after recovering from a thigh strain, but Wenger may not take any risks with Danny Welbeck waiting in the wings.



The Englishman has twice gone off injured for the Gunners this term, and he will hope to avoid any more setbacks as it could hamper his spot with the England national side.

