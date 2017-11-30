Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-5-1-1) vs Newcastle United, Hazard and Azpilicueta start

Premier League holders Chelsea are at Stamford Bridge for Saturday's early kick-off versus Newcastle United. The Blues are unbeaten in the last Premier League outings, and they will look to continue their streak against the Magpies, who are winless in the last five matches.

Formation: 3-5-1-1



Lineup:



Thibaut Courtois had a comfortably game versus Swansea City in midweek with the Welsh club lacking the firepower upfront. He is likely to start for the 14th game on the trot.



Cesar Azpilicueta is likely to return to the back three, and he could potentially feature alongside Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger in a three-man backline.



Rudiger netted a headed winner in the second half of the game, and we are backing him to start ahead of Gary Cahill as Conte is likely to continue with his rotation policy.



Davide Zappacosta and Marcos Alonso could keep their right and left wing-back positions respectively with Conte likely to bench Victor Moses for the third straight game since his recovery from a hamstring injury.



Onto the midfield, N'Golo Kante could be paired alongside regular partner Tiemoue Bakayoko with Cesc Fabregas featuring just head of them to make up a three-man midfield.



Both Pedro and Willian could be dropped to the bench for the weekend clash with Eden Hazard more or less certain behind the main striker in Alvaro Morata.

