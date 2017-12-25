News » Premier League news » Newcastle United news
Predicted Manchester City lineup(4-3-3) vs Newcastle United, Jesus and Sane start
Manchester United will aim to extend their 17-match winning streak in the Premier League when they take on Newcastle United at St James Park on Wednesday night.
The Citizens are holding a comfortable 13-point lead over second-placed Manchester United at the halfway mark of the season, and they will be hoping to extend this lead further in midweek.
Formation: 4-3-3
Lineup:
Ederson has been the Citizens' first-choice goalkeeper since the start of the season and the Brazilian is certain to start ahead of Claudio Bravo.
John Stones has recently returned to training after his hamstring injury, but Guardiola could stick with Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi at the heart of the backline.
Likewise, Kyle Walker and Fabian Delph should keep their places in the right and left-back positions respectively with the latter currently ahead of Danilo in the pecking order.
Fernandinho has been the preferred pick in the holding midfield role, and he is likely to be accompanied by Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva, both of whom have excelled under Pep Guardiola this term.
Upfront, Guardiola could make the swap with Gabriel Jesus replacing Sergio Aguero whilst Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane are probable candidates to start out wide.
