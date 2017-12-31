News » Premier League news » Everton news
Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Everton, Rojo and Rashford start
Manchester United will seek to end their three-match winless run in the Premier League when they travel to Merseyside to take on Everton on New Year's Day.
Jose Mourinho's side are already without several first-team players through injury, and the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young have joined the absentee list for the near future.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Lineup:
David de Gea kept his 11th clean sheet of the campaign versus Southampton after he made a brilliant save to keep out Shane Long from scoring. He is likely to keep his position between the sticks.
Ashley Young has been charged with violent conduct for his elbow on Dusan Tadic, and his absence could see Victor Lindelof slot into the right-back with Luke Shaw at left-back.
Marcos Rojo was an unused substitute during the goalless draw versus the Saints, but he is a likely contender to feature alongside Phil Jones at the heart of the defence.
In midfield, Mourinho is unlikely to tinker his options, and this could see familiar faces in Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic in the centre of the park.
Likewise, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard could retain their places in the attack with Anthony Martial replacing Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the left-wing position.
With both Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to miss out, Mourinho is likely to revert to the services of Marcus Rashford to lead the line versus the Toffees.
