Predicted Liverpool lineup (4-3-3) vs Burnley, Solanke and Oxlade-Chamberlain start
Liverpool will look to maintain their 12-match unbeaten run in the Premier League when they face off against Burnley at Turf Moor. Jurgen Klopp has already confirmed that he is likely to make more than one change to his side, and this could offer opportunities to some of the bench players.
Formation: 4-3-3
Lineup:
Simon Mignolet was on the bench during the recent win over Leicester City, and he is likely to replace Loris Karius in goal. Klopp has swapped between Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold in recent games, and the latter could start at right-back with Andrew Robertson in the opposite direction.
In defence, Ragnar Klavan is likely to return to the starting lineup, and we are fancying him to start with Joel Matip at the heart of the Reds backline.
In midfield, James Milner could be replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, thus forming a three-man partnership alongside Philippe Coutinho and Emre Can.
Mohamed Salah is a doubt for the game carrying a minor injury, and he could be replaced by Dominic Solanke, who could lead the line with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino playing either side.
