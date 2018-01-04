News » Premier League news » Everton news
Predicted Liverpool lineup (4-3-3) vs Everton, Solanke and Van Dijk start
Liverpool are at Anfield for Friday night's FA Cup third round tie versus Everton. The Red Devils had to settle for a 1-1 draw versus the Toffees last time around, but Jurgen Klopp will expect a much better performance from his side, although they will be without a few first-team regulars.
Formation: 4-3-3
Lineup:
Klopp has already confirmed that Loris Karius will start in goal as part of a rotational policy where he has swapped between the German and Simon Mignolet.
Trent Alexander-Arnold could get the nod to feature on the right side of the defender with Andrew Robertson on the left whilst we are backing Joel Matip to partner new signing Virgil van Dijk in central defence.
In midfield, Klopp will be without the services of both Philippe Coutinho and Jordan Henderson through injury, and this could potentially see a three-man midfield featuring Emre Can, James Milner and Adam Lallana.
Sadio Mane is expected to arrive only in the morning of the clash owing to his participation at the African Player of the Year awards in Ghana.
Despite this, we are fancying him to start on the right side of the attack with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the left, and Dominic Solanke potentially leading the line.
