Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-3) vs Norwich City, Ampadu and Luiz start
Chelsea take on Norwich City in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday evening. The Blues lost out to Arsenal in the final of the competition last time around, and they will hope to go one better and claim the trophy this term.
Formation: 3-4-3
Lineup:
Thibaut Courtois had a busy night versus the Gunners in midweek, and Antonio Conte could offer him a rest by playing Willy Caballero in goal. The veteran has not kept a clean sheet in his three games for the club.
In central defence, the likes of Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz could enter the fray, and they could be partnered by Gary Cahill, who was impressive during the recent 2-2 league draw versus the Gunners.
At right-back, Davide Zappacosta could get the nod over Victor Moses, while Kenedy is a strong candidate to replace the impressive Marcos Alonso in the opposite direction.
Both N'Golo Kante and Tiemoue Bakayoko could be benched for the clash, and we are expecting Danny Drinkwater to partner the young Ethan Ampadu at the heart of the midfield.
Further forward, Pedro and Willian are probable candidates to start in the wide positions whilst Michy Batshuayi should the lead the line ahead of Alvaro Morata, who was woeful with his finishing at the Emirates.
