News » Premier League news » Swansea City news
Predicted Arsenal lineup (4-3-2-1) vs Swansea City, Mkhitaryan and Lacazette start
Arsenal will be eyeing their first away win of 2018 when they take on Swansea City in the Premier League on Tuesday night.
The Gunners are presently five points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, but they will hope to maintain the pressure with three points on the road, which has been a rarity this term.
Formation: 4-3-3
Lineup:
Petr Cech is likely to return in goal after missing the League Cup semi-final second-leg win over Chelsea where David Ospina started between the sticks.
In defence, Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal could take up the right and left-back positions respectively with Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi certain to start at the heart of the backline.
Likewise, Arsene Wenger may stick with the successful partnership of Granit Xhaka and Jack Wilshere in central midfield, and they could be joined by Aaron Ramsey, who is likely to make his first start since recovering from his hamstring injury.
Further forward, Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be handed his Gunners debut alongside Mesut Ozil in the attacking midfield with Alexandre Lacazette leading the line.
Arsenal news
Olivier Giroud wanted by AS Monaco?
Predicted Arsenal lineup (4-3-2-1) vs Swansea City, Mkhitaryan and Lacazette start
Chelsea news
Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-2-1) vs Bournemouth, Fabregas and Courtois start
Chelsea identify Tottenham striker as potential alternative for Giroud
Liverpool news
Juventus begin talks with Emre Can
Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge picks his next club
Swansea City news
Predicted Arsenal lineup (4-3-2-1) vs Swansea City, Mkhitaryan and Lacazette start
West Ham United reject Swansea City's bid to re-sign Ghanaian winger