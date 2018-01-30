News » Premier League news » Chelsea news
Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-2-1) vs Bournemouth, Fabregas and Courtois start
Chelsea will look to claim back-to-back victories in the Premier League when they host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.
The Blues have been boosted by the returns of Thibaut Courtois and Cesc Fabregas, and this puts the club in a strong position to secure a win in midweek.
Formation: 3-4-2-1
Lineup:
Thibaut Courtois has missed the past three matches with an ankle knock, but he is likely to return in goal ahead of Willy Caballero for the midweek game.
Cesar Azpilicueta was left out of the matchday squad altogether last weekend, and the Spaniard could be expected to return to the backline, which may also feature Gary Cahill and Andreas Christensen.
Victor Moses was benched for the Cup win over Newcastle United last weekend, and he is likely to return at right wing-back with Marcos Alonso slotting in the opposite direction after his stunning free-kick versus the Magpies.
In midfield, N'Golo Kante and Tiemoue Bakayoko have been regulars over the past few matches, and Antonio Conte may not want to disrupt the partnership.
As a result, we are fancying Cesc Fabregas to start in an advanced attacking midfield position with Eden Hazard right beside him whilst Michy Batshuayi should get the nod upfront with Alvaro Morata still out with a back injury.
