Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-3) vs Watford, Hazard and Barkley start
Chelsea will seek to return to winning ways when they face-off against Watford at Vicarage Road on Monday night.
The Blues suffered a rather forgettable 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth in midweek, and Antonio Conte will expect a stronger performance, though the squad has been depleted by injury and fitness issues.
Formation: 3-4-3
Lineup:
Thibaut Courtois had a tough return to the Blues lineup in midweek as he conceded three goals versus the Cherries. He will hope to get his act together and clinch his 13th clean sheet of the campaign.
In defence, Andreas Christensen is certainly out with a hamstring injury, and this is likely to see Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Gary Cahill form the three-man backline.
Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso have been the preferred choices in the right wing-back and left wing-back positions, and we do not anticipate any chances on Sunday.
Likewise in midfield, Conte could persist with N'Golo Kante and Tiemoue Bakayoko as his preferred combination, though the latter may have to step up after his dismal performance versus Bournemouth.
Further forward, Pedro and Ross Barkley could keep their positions on the right and left side of the attack respectively whilst Eden Hazard is likely to maintain his role through the middle with Olivier Giroud still lacking match fitness.
