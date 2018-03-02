Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-3) vs Manchester City, Hazard and Willian start

Chelsea will seek to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they face-off against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. The Blues have succumbed to defeat in three of their previous four league matches, and this has seen them drop into fifth in the standings, two points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.





Formation: 3-4-3



Lineup:



Thibaut Courtois could not do much with the United efforts last weekend. The Belgian may need to play a big role in goal in order to restrict the Citizens from scoring.



In defence, Antonio Conte had already decided on his regulars and Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are likely to maintain their position in the back three.



At right wing-back, Victor Moses will occupy his usual position, and we may see the same with Marcos Alonso at left wing-back with his free-kick ability being one of his main positives.



In midfield, Danny Drinkwater is likely to keep his position ahead of Cesc Fabregas for his better defensive awareness, and N'Golo Kante is very much certain to partner him in the centre of the park.



Further forward, Willian has been the Blues' standout performer since the turn of the year, and the Brazilian is likely to start on the right wing with Eden Hazard occupying his preferred left wing position.



Alvaro Morata struggled to find a way past Chris Smalling during last weekend's defeat to Manchester United, but he did have a goal chalked off controversially for offside. Expect him to start ahead of Giroud once more.

