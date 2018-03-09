Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-3) vs Crystal Palace, Giroud and Fabregas start

Chelsea will look to maintain their hopes of finishing in the top-four when they host Crystal Palace in the London derby this weekend. The Blues have fallen five points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur after back-to-back losses, and they now face a must-win game against the Eagles in order to keep up the pressure on the clubs above them.





Formation: 3-4-3



Lineup:



Thibaut Courtois has had a tough time in the Premier League, having conceded in four of their previous five outings. He will be hoping for a clean sheet this weekend.



At the back, Antonio Conte is likely to stick with his preferred trio of Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger in central defence whilst Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso are strong candidates to take up the right and left wing-back duties respectively.



Danny Drinkwater featured alongside Cesc Fabregas in the previous outing at Manchester City after N'Golo Kante fell ill in training. The Frenchman has since rejoined his teammates, and he is likely to replace the former this weekend.



Further forward, Willian and Eden Hazard are likely to start on the right and left side of the attack respectively whilst Olivier Giroud could lead the line after finding himself on the bench in the last three matches.

