Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-3) vs Arsenal, Hazard and Zappacosta start

Premier League holders Chelsea will look to maintain their strong home record against Arsenal when they face off in Sunday's London derby. The Blues have recently lost to the Gunners in both the FA Cup final and Community Shield, and they will be looking to avenge the defeats on their home turf.





Blues boss Antonio Conte made several changes to his squad for the midweek Champions League game over Qarabag which they won by a 6-0 scoreline. Nevertheless, he is likely to revert to his normal lineup with a couple of tactical changes which could suit the Blues on the day.



Lineup (3-4-3):



Thibaut Courtois is a certainty to start in goal as he has done in the previous five outings in all competitions. Anthony Rudiger could make way for skipper Gary Cahill, who has served his three-match domestic suspension. As a result, Cahill could be reunited with the title-winning backline which includes David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta.



Davide Zappacosta scored a stunning goal in the Champions League outing versus Qarabag, and he could keep his place ahead of Victor Moses at right wing-back. Marcos Alonso does not seem to have any competition behind him, and his recent form pretty much assures him of a place at left wing-back.



A recent report from Telegraph cited that Cesc Fabregas could be dropped to the bench, and this may well be the case with Conte likely to prefer the physical presence of Tiemoue Bakayoko and N'Golo Kante in central midfield.



Eden Hazard has been used from the bench for his two Chelsea games, but he looks fit enough to start on the left side of the attack. The right-wing spot is a straight fight between Pedro and Willian, and the former could get the nod after his brilliant opener against Qarabag.



Alvaro Morata is currently the preferred striker for Premier League duties, and the Spaniard has been in sublime form with three goals and two assists in four league outings.



Chelsea (3-4-3): Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Zappacosta, Alonso; Bakayoko, Kante; Pedro, Morata, Hazard

