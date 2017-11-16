News » Premier League news » Chelsea news
Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-2-1) vs West Bromwich Albion, Hazard and Morata start
Chelsea will look to continue their three-match winning streak in the Premier League when they take on West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns this weekend.
The Blues secured a solid 1-0 triumph over Manchester United prior to the international break, and Antonio Conte will expect a strong performance versus the Baggies, who have gone nine matches without a win.
Formation: 3-4-2-1
Lineup:
Thibaut Courtois has been ever-present in the Blues goal this term, and he will be expected to feature between the sticks. David Luiz was axed from the matchday squad for the previous outing versus United, and the Brazilian could be restricted to a bench role at best this weekend. In his absence, the impressive Andreas Christensen will take up his place alongside Gary Cahill and Cesar Azpilicueta in central defence.
Victor Moses is still recovering from a hamstring problem, and this could see Davide Zappacosta reclaim his place in the right wing-back spot with Marcos Alonso in the opposite direction.
Tiemoue Bakayoko pulled up in a training ground exercise earlier last week, and Antonio Conte may not risk the Frenchman - given the Blues' recent injury concerns. In his absence, Cesc Fabregas could be positioned in a slightly deeper role alongside N'Golo Kante.
With Fabregas playing in central midfield, Pedro could partner Eden Hazard in the attacking midfield role while Alvaro Morata is certain to feature upfront after his match-winning effort versus United.
Chelsea lineup (3-4-2-1): Courtois, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill, Zappacosta, Alonso, Fabregas, Kante, Pedro, Hazard, Morata
Chelsea news
