Predicted Arsenal lineup (3-4-2-1) vs Tottenham Hotspur, Lacazette and Ozil start

Arsenal will look to return to winning ways when they host Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Saturday.





The Gunners lost 3-1 to Manchester City prior to the international break, and this has left them 12 points adrift of the Citizens at the top of the table.



As a result, the focus will be on catching up on the Mancunian giants starting from the game versus Spurs against whom they have not won since March 2014.



Formation: 3-4-2-1



Lineup:



Petr Cech has commanded the number one spot since the start of the season, and he is a certain candidate to feature between the sticks.



Shkodran Mustafi is expected to have a late fitness test prior to the game, and he could potentially feature alongside Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal in a three-man backline.



Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac have remained regulars in the right wing-back and left wing-back positions since September, and they are most likely to keep their places this weekend.



Jack Wilshere has shown promise in the midfield role of late but Wenger is certain to persist with Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka in the centre of the park.



Likewise, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are assured of their attacking spots behind the centre-forward position which could be occupied by Alexandre Lacazette.



Arsenal lineup (3-4-2-1) : Cech, Monreal, Koscielny, Mustafi, Bellerin, Kolasinac, Ramsey, Xhaka, Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette













