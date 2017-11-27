News » Premier League news » Arsenal news
Predicted Arsenal lineup (3-4-2-1) vs Huddersfield Town, Mesut Ozil to miss out, Wilshere starts
Arsenal will look to continue their recent upturn of form in the Premier League when they host Huddersfield Town at the Emirates on Wednesday night.
The Gunners appeared set for a 0-0 draw versus Burnley on Sunday, but a last-gasp injury-time penalty allowed Alexis Sanchez scored the sole goal of the game.
Formation: 3-4-2-1
Lineup:
Petr Cech picked up his sixth clean sheet of the campaign during the 1-0 triumph at Turf Moor. He could be backed to start between the sticks.
Arsenal have not lost a league game in which the trio of Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny, and Nacho Monreal have played this term. Arsene Wenger is likely to stick with the trio at the back.
Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac could not quite find their A game in east Lancashire on Sunday, but they are certain to retain their places in the right and left wing-back spots respectively.
Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka have remained the regulars in central midfield, and Wenger is likely to stick with the pair against the Terriers, who have looked solid defensively.
Further forward, Jack Wilshere could earn his league start of the campaign with Mesut Ozil certain to miss the Huddersfield game through illness.
The Englishman is likely to pair up with Alexis Sanchez in the support attacking role with Alexandre Lacazette playing as the lone striker upfront.
