Predicted Arsenal lineup (3-4-2-1) vs Manchester United, Giroud and Ozil start
Arsenal will look to preserve their long-winning Premier League streak at the Emirates Stadium when they host Manchester United on Saturday evening.
The Gunners sealed a thumping 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Wednesday night, but they struggle to find their 'A' game until Mesut Ozil showed up with a masterclass in the second period.
Formation: 3-4-2-1
Lineup:
Petr Cech kept his seventh clean sheet of the Premier League campaign versus Huddersfield, who failed to make the most of individual Arsenal mistakes. The veteran is assured of his spot in goal.
The backline of Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi and Nacho Monreal have helped Arsenal to five victories without conceding a goal this term, and Wenger is likely to stick with the combination.
Likewise, Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac are likely to keep their spots at right wing-back and left wing-back respectively as the club do not have much quality behind them.
Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka had contrasting fortunes on the pitch on Wednesday. While Ramsey provided two delightful assists during the match, Xhaka switched off from his duties on numerous occasions.
Nevertheless, Arsene Wenger does not change his winning combination, and he will back the Swiss to come up with a much better performance against Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.
Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez shined alongside each other during the final half an hour against the Terriers, and Wenger will expect more of the same versus United, where they are bound to start.
Upfront, we could see Olivier Giroud make his first league start of the campaign after Arsene Wenger confirmed that Alexandre Lacazette is 'out for a while' with a groin injury.
