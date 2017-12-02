News » Premier League news » Liverpool news
Predicted Liverpool lineup (4-3-3) to face Brighton & Hove Albion, Coutinho and Salah start
Liverpool will look to maintain their five-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League when they make the visit to the south Coast to take on Brighton & Hove Albion.
Jurgen Klopp has already indicated his intention to rotate his squad during the festive period, and he could once more ring in the changes with seven additional games left prior to the New Year.
Formation: 4-3-3
Lineup:
Simon Mignolet has been the preferred choice for the Premier League duties under Jurgen Klopp and he could be backed to start between the sticks.
The central defensive department could see a single change with Ragnar Klavan likely to replace the injured Joel Matip. The Estonian will partner Dejan Lovren at the heart of the backline.
Identically, Joe Gomez and Alberto Moreno could feature in the right and left-back positions respectively, although Klopp may rotate his options in the long run.
Onto the midfield, Jordan Henderson and Philippe Coutinho could come in for Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain respectively, while Emre Can could be fancied to play in the holding role.
Upfront, we could see Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane playing on either side of the centre-forward position, where Klopp could go with Daniel Sturridge in a rotation policy.
