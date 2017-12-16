Eye Football

Predicted Arsenal lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Newcastle United, Kolasinac and Lacazette start

How Arsenal could lineup vs Newcastle

Arsenal will look to return to winning ways when they host Newcastle United in the Premier League this afternoon. The Gunners are winless in the last three top-flight matches, and this has dropped them one point behind the final Champions League spot.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Lineup:

Petr Cech had a relatively quiet game versus West Ham United in midweek barring the late effort from Javier Hernandez. The 35-year-old should keep his number one role ahead of David Ospina.

Hector Bellerin is likely to keep his spot at right-back, and he could be partnered by Sead Kolasinac in the opposite after being rested versus the Hammers.

Laurent Koscielny had an average game by his standards in midweek, but he should keep his place alongside Nacho Monreal at the heart of the backline.

With Aaron Ramsey still out with a hamstring niggle, Jack Wilshere could be fancied to start in central midfield once more with Granit Xhaka, who has not had the best of seasons.

Alex Iwobi lost possession on multiple occasions at the London Stadium, but Wenger could persist with the Nigerian on the right wing, unless he plans to play Lacazette and Giroud together.

Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez could be fancied to start in the number 10 and left-wing roles respectively whilst Alexandre Lacazette should lead the line ahead of Olivier Giroud.