Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-3) vs Bournemouth, Fabregas and Batshuayi start

Chelsea play host to Bournemouth in the League Cup quarter-final on Wednesday night. The Blues have won back-to-back games in the English top-flight, and they will be relishing the opportunity of progressing to the final four of the Cup competition.

Formation: 3-4-3



Lineup:



Willy Caballero has featured exclusively in the League Cup this campaign, and the Argentine is likely to take up the number one role versus the Cherries.



The backline could see a solitary change with Antonio Rudiger coming into the lineup. The German could replace Cesar Azpilcueta to form a partnership alongside Andreas Christensen and Gary Cahill.



Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso have been the first-choice wing-backs under Conte of late, but the latter is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards.



Regardless of this, Conte will have planned to rest both players and Davide Zappacosta and Kenedy could take their positions at right and left wing-back respectively.



Both Danny Drinkwater and Cesc Fabregas started off the bench versus Southampton last weekend, and they are potential candidates to feature at the heart of the midfield.



Further forward, there could be starts for Pedro and Charly Musonda on the left and right side of the attack with Michy Batshuayi likely to get the nod in the centre-forward position.





