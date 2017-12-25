News » Premier League news » Brighton & Hove Albion news
Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-3) vs Brighton, Morata and Fabregas start
Chelsea play host to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Boxing Day. The Blues dominated the proceedings at Everton last weekend, but they eventually had to settle for a 0-0 draw against a resolute Toffees backline.
Formation: 3-4-3
Lineup:
Thibaut Courtois has featured in every outing for the Blues in the Premier League, and he will be aiming for his 10th clean sheet of the campaign against Brighton.
The defence could possibly see a solitary change with Gary Cahill coming in for Antonio Rudiger. The skipper is likely to partner Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen in a three-man backline.
At right wing-back, Davide Zappacosta could get the nod over Victor Moses after his substitute appearance versus Everton with Marcos Alonso occupying the left wing-back position.
The combination of Tiemoue Bakayoko and N'Golo Kante could not bring the cutting edge to the Blues' play, and we are backing Cesc Fabregas to start ahead of the former in central midfield.
With Alvaro Morata back after his one-match suspension, he should lead the line for the Blues, and he is likely to be partnered by Eden Hazard and Pedro either side.
