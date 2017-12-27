News » Premier League news » Arsenal news
Predicted Arsenal lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Crystal Palace, Mustafi and Ozil start
Arsenal face-off against Crystal Palace in Thursday's league outing at Selhurst Park. The Gunners have secured just a solitary win in the last five matches, and they will be desperate for three points in order to keep up with the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in the top-four hunt.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Lineup:
Petr Cech was at fault for conceding Liverpool's final goal in the 3-3 draw, but he was still impressive throughout the game. He is certain to start in goal.
Hector Bellerin is likely to retain his place at right-back, and Sead Kolasinac could get the nod over Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the opposite direction after failing to start in the last two outings.
Nacho Monreal is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, and his absence is likely to see Shkodran Mustafi start alongside Laurent Koscielny in central defence.
In central midfield, Jack Wilshere and Granit Xhaka should keep their places with Aaron Ramsey unlikely to be fit until the New Year. Wilshere, in particular, put in a standout performance versus the Reds.
Further forward, we are fancying Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott to start either side of Mesut Ozil whilst Alexandre Lacazette should lead the line in the London derby.
