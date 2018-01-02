News » Premier League news » Chelsea news
Predicted Arsenal lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Chelsea, Sanchez and Wilshere start
Arsenal will look to maintain their push for a top-four position when they host Chelsea in Wednesday's Premier League clash. The Gunners have several injury concerns prior to the London derby, and Arsene Wenger is likely to make a few changes from the lineup which faced West Bromwich Albion.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Lineup:
Petr Cech had a reasonably good night at the Hawthorns barring his failure to save the penalty. The 35-year-old will hope to clinch his 200th Premier League clean sheet versus his ex-club.
With Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal injured, Wenger could be tempted to revert to a four-at-the-back system, which could see Calum Chambers and Shkodran Mustafi playing in central defence.
Hector Bellerin is very much certain to start in the right-back position, and there could be a third start in five top-flight games for Ainsley Maitland-Niles, on the right side of the backine.
The midfield pairing is likely to remain unchanged, and Jack Wilshere and Granit Xhaka could be fancied to keep their places ahead of Mohamed Elneny and Francis Coquelin.
Mesut Ozil remains a doubt with a slight knee problem, but we are backing him to start in the number 10 position with Alexis Sanchez and Danny Welbeck featuring either side.
Alexandre Lacazette has continued to impress with his workrate upfront, and the Frenchman should lead the attack after coming close to scoring in each of the last two outings versus Chelsea.
Arsenal news
