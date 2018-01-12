Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-3) vs Leicester City, Pedro and Cahill start

Chelsea will look to claim their first win of 2018 when they host Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon. The Blues produced a rather lacklustre performance in the 0-0 draw versus Arsenal in the League Cup semi-final, and Antonio Conte will expect a much better performance as the club look to maintain their bid to finish in the top-four.

Formation: 3-4-3



Lineup:



Thibaut Courtois was relatively at ease against the Gunners in midweek, and he will be once again be called upon to start in goal. In defence, Antonio Rudiger is likely to make way, and he could be replaced by Gary Cahill, who will partner Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen in a three-man backline.



At right wing-back, Victor Moses is likely to keep his spot ahead of Davide Zappacosta whilst Marcos Alonso may do the same in the opposite side, where he has excelled this campaign.



Onto the midfield, Danny Drinkwater had a rather disappointing performance in the goalless draw in midweek, and Conte could revert to a two-man central midfield featuring N'Golo Kante and Cesc Fabregas.



Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata were not at their best during the Cup draw versus Arsenal, and the latter, in particular, has struggled to find his goalscoring boots of late.



The pair are likely to start in the left wing and centre-forward positions respectively whilst Pedro is a probable contender to feature ahead of Willian on the right side of the attack.

