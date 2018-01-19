News » Premier League news » Arsenal news
Predicted Arsenal lineup (3-4-2-1) vs Crystal Palace, Ozil and Koscielny start
Arsenal will look to return to winning ways when they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday. The Gunners last picked a league victory against the same opposition prior to the New Year, and they will be desperate to end their woeful run which has seen them fall eight points behind the Champions League positions.
Formation: 3-4-2-1
Lineup:
Petr Cech was partly at fault for Arsenal's poor showing versus Bournemouth last weekend, but Arsene Wenger is likely to stick with the 35-year-old in goal.
In central defence, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal should make their bow after their respective injury comebacks, and the pair could partner Shkodran Mustafi in a three-man backline.
At right wing-back, Hector Bellerin is pretty much assured of his position whilst Sead Kolasinac could be picked ahead of Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the left wing-back spot with the latter a potential doubt with flu.
Aaron Ramsey made a late appearance in the defeat to Bournemouth, and Wenger may wait until the League Cup semi-final to hand him a potential start.
As a result, we are backing the impressive Jack Wilshere to retain his central midfield role alongside regular partner and Swiss international Granit Xhaka.
Mesut Ozil is likely to make his comeback after his absence due to a knee problem, and he could be accompanied by Danny Welbeck in the support attacking role with Alexandre Lacazette leading the line.
