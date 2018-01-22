News » Premier League news » Chelsea news
Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-2-1) vs Arsenal, Morata and Pedro start
Chelsea take on Arsenal in the second leg of the League Cup semi-final at the Emirates Stadium. The Blues played out a dull 0-0 draw in the home leg, and they face a tricky contest against their London rivals, who have been boosted by recent injury comebacks.
Formation: 3-4-2-1
Lineup:
Thibaut Courtois missed the previous league outing carrying an ankle injury, and this could potentially rule him out of the Cup game. Should this be the case, Willy Caballero could start his third straight match for the Blues in goal.
In central defence, Conte may well stick with the same players from the Brighton game with Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger featuring in a three-man backline.
At right wing-back, we expect Victor Moses to retain his position whilst Marcos Alonso should start on the opposite side despite being outclassed by Brighton's Ezequiel Schelotto in the last outing.
In midfield, Cesc Fabregas remains a potential injury doubt, and this could see Conte stick with Tiemoue Bakayoko and N'Golo Kante in the centre of the park.
Eden Hazard produced a brilliant individual performance with a brace against Brighton, and he is likely to take up a supporting attacking role alongside Pedro whilst Alvaro Morata should lead the attack.
