Predicted Tottenham Hotspur lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Arsenal, Alderweireld and Dembele start
Tottenham Hotspur will look to avenge their early season defeat to Arsenal when they host them at the Wembley Stadium tomorrow. Spurs have dominated the proceedings versus their north London rivals in their home patch, but they will still be wary of the Gunners' newly-formed attack partnership of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Lineup:
Hugo Lloris was beaten twice in the previous outing between the sides, and he will be hoping for a strong performance this weekend to revive Spurs' Champions League qualification prospects for next season.
In defence, Serge Aurier and Ben Davies remain the preferred picks in the right and left-back positions whilst Toby Alderweireld may return for his first Premier League game since October to partner Jan Vertonghen at the heart of the backline.
Mousa Dembele has been one of Spurs' top performers in recent weeks, and he is likely to be partnered by Eric Dier in central defence, with Victor Wanyama probably an alternative from the bench.
In the attack, Mauricio Pochettino is unlikely to make any changes, and Christian Eriksen and Heung-min Son are expected to slot into the wider roles with Dele Alli in the number 10 role whilst Harry Kane will lead the line.
