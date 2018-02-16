Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-3) vs Hull City, Ampadu and Hudson-Odoi start

Chelsea will seek to maintain their quest for silverware when they host Hull City in the FA Cup fifth round tonight. The Blues have a key Champions League tie versus Barcelona next week, and Antonio Conte is likely to ring in the changes.





Formation: 3-4-3



Lineup:



Willy Caballero has been the Blues' first-choice for the Cup duties, and the Argentine is likely to start in goal ahead of Thibaut Courtois, who will be rested.



In central defence, Gary Cahill and Antonio Rudiger are potential candidates to feature and they could be partnered by young graduate Trevor Chalobah, who is likely to be handed his first-team debut.



Similarly, Davide Zappacosta is expected to take up the right wing-back position ahead of Victor Moses whilst Emerson Palmieri could be handed his Blues debut in the opposite direction.



Tiemoue Bakayoko has apparently suffered an injury which has ruled him out, and this could potentially see Ethan Ampadu come in and partner Danny Drinkwater in central midfield.



Further forward, there could be a maiden start for Callum Hudson-Odoi with Willian on the wings whilst Olivier Giroud is likely to lead the line for the west London giants.

