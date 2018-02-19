Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-3) vs Barcelona, Giroud and Willian start

Chelsea will seek to secure an early advantage their Champions League round of 16 tie when they host Barcelona at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Blues have the advantage over Barca in the head-to-head with four victories to three in the 12 matches played, and Antonio Conte will be aiming for a positive performance after recent triumphs over West Brom and Hull City.



Formation: 3-4-3



Lineup:



Thibaut Courtois has been the preferred pick for the Premier League and Champions League duties, and the Belgian is likely to retain the shot-stopper's role versus Barcelona.



In defence, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen are set to return to the back three after their weekend rest, and they could be partnered by Antonio Rudiger, who is ahead of Gary Cahill in the pecking order.



Victor Moses has shown glimpses of his old form of late, and the Nigerian is likely to start in the right wing-back spot with Marcos Alonso featuring in the opposite direction.



N'Golo Kante was rested for the Cup triumph over Hull City, and he is certain to start at the heart of the midfield alongside Cesc Fabregas, who will want to impress against his former side.



Eden Hazard has been the standout performer in the Blues' ranks this term. and the Belgian is likely to slot into the left-wing position with the in-form Willian getting the nod over Pedro on the right.



Alvaro Morata has yet to attain full fitness after recovering from a back problem, and this could see Olivier Giroud make his third consecutive start for the Blues. Giroud has notched one goal and three assists in just three outings for Chelsea.

