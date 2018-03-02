News » Premier League news » Chelsea news
Predicted Manchester City lineup (4-3-3) vs Chelsea, Aguero and Sane start
Manchester City will seek to continue their push for the Premier League title when they host Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium this weekend. The Citizens picked up a comfortable 3-0 win at Arsenal on Thursday night, and they now require just five victories in their next 10 matches to be crowned the English champions.
Formation: 4-3-3
Lineup:
Ederson had a relatively comfortable evening against the Gunners. The Brazil international was tested on a few occasions by the Arsenal attack, and he was up for the challenge.
Kyle Walker and Danilo are expected to maintain their places at right and left-back on Sunday, but Pep Guardiola could make a change at the heart of the backline.
Skipper Vincent Kompany has only recently returned to full fitness, and Guardiola may not risk the Belgian for a third game in eight days. Hence we are fancying John Stones to partner Nicolas Otamendi in central defence.
With Fernandinho still out with a hamstring problem, Kevin de Bruyne is likely to play in a deeper central role, and he is likely to partner Ilkay Gundogan and David Silva in a three-man midfield.
Raheem Sterling may not be fit enough to feature against Chelsea after his recent hamstring issue, and this could see Guardiola stick with the same attack from the Gunners game.
The mesmerising Leroy Sane is likely to start on the left wing with Bernardo Silva on the right, whilst Sergio Aguero will be eyeing his 200th goal in the Citizens shirt playing in the centre-forward position.
