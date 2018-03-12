News » Premier League news » Chelsea news
Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-3) vs Barcelona, Giroud and Hazard start
Chelsea face-off against Barcelona in the second-leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on Wednesday night. The Blues settled for a 1-1 draw against the Catalan giants during the reverse leg at Stamford Bridge, and they must find the scoresheet at the Camp Nou to have any chance of qualifying.
Formation: 3-4-3
Lineup:
Thibaut Courtois has failed to keep a clean sheet in any of the last four matches, and he could be up for a busy game versus Barcelona. He is expected to start in goal.
In central defence, Antonio Conte has stuck with Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen as his preferred combination, and we anticipate no changes.
Similarly, the Italian is unlikely to revert his options in the wing-back positions, and Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso are likely to maintain their respective positions.
In midfield, N'Golo Kante is a certainty to start, and Conte could opt to partner him alongside Danny Drinkwater, who offers more in a defensive point of view unlike Cesc Fabregas.
Willian has been the Blues' standout performer since the turn of the year, and he was simply outstanding in the first-leg versus Barcelona, where he found the scoresheet after hitting the woodwork twice.
The Brazilian is likely to start on the right-wing with Eden Hazard on the left whilst Olivier Giroud may probably get the nod over Alvaro Morata upfront.
