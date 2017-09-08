News » Premier League news » Chelsea news
Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-3) vs Leicester City, Hazard and Fabregas start
Premier League holders Chelsea make the visit to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City this weekend. The Blues have attained two wins from their past two games after having recovered from their opening day defeat to Burnley.
Formation: 3-4-3
Lineup:
Thibaut Courtois has been ever-present in the Blues goal this term, and he is a certainty to start. Skipper Gary Cahill is still suspended due to his straight red card against Burnley, and this could see Antonio Rudiger share the duties with Cesar Azpilicueta and David Luiz in the back three.
Davide Zappacosta has been added to provide competition in the wing-back positions, but Antonio Conte could start his compatriot on the bench. Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso will most probably take up the right wing-back and left wing-back spots respectively.
Cesc Fabregas was preferred ahead of Tiemoue Bakayoko against Everton for his precise passing skills, and he could once again be tipped to partner N'Golo Kante.
The forward line could see a minor tweak from the previous game with Eden Hazard back in contention. The attacker featured in both games for Belgium during the World Cup qualifiers and is in line to start for the Blues.
As a result, Pedro could start on the right side of the attack with Hazard on the left while Alvaro Morata is a certain starter in the centre-forward role.
