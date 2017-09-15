News » Premier League news » Arsenal news
Predicted Arsenal lineup (3-4-2-1) vs Chelsea, Danny Welbeck dropped
Arsenal will seek to secure their first win in six years at Stamford Bridge when they take on Chelsea on Sunday afternoon. Arsene Wenger's side secured a hard-fought 3-1 win over Koln in the Europa League in midweek, but their Premier League form has not been the best.
The north London giants have already suffered defeats to Stoke City and Liverpool this season, and they are currently placed 11th in the standings, three points and eight positions behind Chelsea.
Lineup (3-4-2-1):
Petr Cech was rested for the Europa League clash on Thursday night, but he will surely replace David Ospina between the sticks. The defence is likely to remain unchanged from the Bournemouth game with Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi and Nacho Monreal occupying the back three while Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac will fulfil the right wing-back and left wing-back duties respectively.
Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka have started alongside each other in three of the last four league outings, and they will probably keep their places. Alexis Sanchez netted a sublime curler against Koln on Thursday night, and it could be sufficient to assure him his second start of the campaign.
Mesut Ozil will accompany the Chilean in the supporting role behind the centre-forward position which is likely to be occupied by Alexandre Lacazette. Danny Welbeck bagged a brilliant brace plus assist against the Cherries last time around, but he often requires multiple chances to score.
Arsenal (3-4-2-1): Cech; Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Bellerin, Kolasinac; Ramsey, Xhaka; Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette
