News » Premier League news » Chelsea news
Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-2-1) vs Liverpool, Morata and Hazard start
Chelsea will seek to continue their four-match Premier League winning streak when they take on Liverpool in Saturday's late kick-off at Anfield.
The Blues sealed a confidence-boosting 4-0 win over Qarabag in the Champions League in midweek, and Antonio Conte will hope for a positive result at Anfield where they have drawn in the last two meetings.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Lineup:
Belgian shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois has been ever-present in the Blues' Premier League campaign, and he is certain to start in the number one role.
Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz featured during the Qarabag win in midweek, and they are likely to be replaced by Gary Cahill and Andreas Christensen who will feature alongside Cesar Azpilicueta in a three-man backline.
Victor Moses has recently returned to first-team training, but Conte may not take a risk with the Nigerian. Hence, Davide Zappacosta is a likely contender to play at right wing-back with Marcos Alonso in the opposite direction.
Onto the midfield, we could see familiar faces in Tiemoue Bakayoko and N'Golo Kante, both of whom have remained constants in midfield since the United win in early November.
Cesc Fabregas has played in an advanced midfield role alongside Eden Hazard, and Conte could stick with the same combination with Alvaro Morata leading the line.
Chelsea news
Predicted Liverpool lineup (4-3-3) vs Chelsea, Mane and Salah start
Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-2-1) vs Liverpool, Morata and Hazard start
Liverpool news
Predicted Liverpool lineup (4-3-3) vs Chelsea, Mane and Salah start
Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-2-1) vs Liverpool, Morata and Hazard start