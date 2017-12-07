Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-5-1-1) vs West Ham United, Drinkwater and Morata start

Chelsea will look to preserve their seven-match unbeaten run across all competitions when they take on West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League holders drew 1-1 against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in midweek, and Antonio Conte will want a much-better performance as the Blues missed a few clear-cut chances to put the game to bed.



Formation: 3-5-1-1



Lineup:



Thibaut Courtois has been ever-present for the Blues in this season's Premier League, and he can be backed to start regardless of Conte's rotation policy. In central defence, Gary Cahill could return to the bench to allow Antonio Rudiger form a three-man partnership alongside Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen.



Victor Moses has started the last two games on the trot in the right wing-back position, and Conte may well persist with the Nigerian as he looks back to have achieved full fitness.



Marco Alonso was replaced Davide Zappacosta in the midweek game, but we should see the Spaniard return to the lineup for the London derby scheduled for an early kick-off.



Onto the midfield, Tiemoue Bakayoko could be the one benched with Danny Drinkwater likely to return to the mix. The Englishman will partner former Leicester teammate N'Golo Kante and Cesc Fabregas in a three-man midfield.



Further forward, Eden Hazard could feature against the Hammers with a view to potentially resting him for the Huddersfield game on Tuesday night. The Belgian is likely to play just behind Alvaro Morata, who is the undisputed choice to lead the line ahead of Michy Batshuayi this term.

