Predicted Arsenal lineup (3-4-2-1) vs West Ham United, Wilshere and Ozil start
Arsenal will look to end their recent winless streak in the Premier League when they take on West Ham United in Wednesday's London derby.
The Gunners did the double over the Hammers last term, but they faced a tricky challenge this time around with West Ham coming off a confidence-boosting 1-0 win over champions Chelsea.
Formation: 3-4-2-1
Lineup:
Petr Cech produced a good performance versus the Saints, where he made a couple of key saves to keep the Gunners in the game. He is certain to start at the London Stadium.
Per Mertesacker had a mixed showing versus the Saints where his misjudged pass lead to the opening goal, and we are fancying Rob Holding to start alongside Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal in a three-man backline.
Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac struggled to make much of an impact in the draw at Southampton, but Wenger should persist with the pair in the wing-back positions.
Aaron Ramsey is definitely out of the midweek clash with a hamstring problem, and this could earn Jack Wilshere his maiden league start of the season alongside Granit Xhaka in central midfield.
Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are likely to keep their positions in the attack, and they could play behind Alexandre Lacazette, who should make the starting lineup ahead of Olivier Giroud despite the latter's heroics versus Southampton.
Predicted Arsenal lineup (3-4-2-1): Cech, Monreal, Koscielny, Holding, Bellerin, Kolasinac, Wilshere, Xhaka, Sanchez, Ozil, Lacazette
