Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-5-2) vs Southampton, Fabregas and Morata start
Premier League holders Chelsea will look to build a winning streak when they host Southampton at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.
The Blues secured a comfortable 3-1 victory over Huddersfield Town in the midweek league game, and Antonio Conte will be aiming for another win to keep up with leaders Manchester City, although a title challenge looks far off with the Citizens holding a 14-point advantage.
Formation: 3-5-2
Lineup:
Thibaut Courtois has started all 17 games for the Blues, and he is certain to start versus the Saints. The central defence could see a solitary change with Gary Cahill replacing Antonio Rudiger in the lineup. The skipper is likely to form a three-man backline alongside Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen.
Likewise Victor Moses could return to the bench with Davide Zappacosta featuring at right wing-back whilst Marcos Alonso could take up his regular position on the other flank.
Cesc Fabregas was an unused substitute in midweek, but he should return to the lineup in a three-man midfield featuring Tiemoue Bakayoko and N'Golo Kante.
With Alvaro Morata returning after his back problem, the likes of Pedro and Willian could head to the bench. The Spaniard is likely to lead the line ahead of Eden Hazard, who will assume the support striker role.
